Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Insider Buys £8,265.68 in Stock

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán bought 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,984 ($38.99) per share, with a total value of £8,265.68 ($10,799.16).

On Thursday, December 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 276 shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280 ($10,817.87).

On Tuesday, November 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 289 shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,859 ($37.35) per share, for a total transaction of £8,262.51 ($10,795.02).

DGE traded down GBX 81.50 ($1.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,956.50 ($38.63). The stock had a trading volume of 2,566,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,729. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,941.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,738.89. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo plc (DGE.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,108.42 ($40.61).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

