Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.82 Million

Equities analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to announce $81.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.04 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,055.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $196.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.90 million to $278.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $255.92 million, with estimates ranging from $185.50 million to $358.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.72 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

DRNA traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.10. 462,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,924. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 8,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $176,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $23,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,080,180 shares of company stock valued at $25,181,982 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,152,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,684,000 after buying an additional 189,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,336,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,760,000 after buying an additional 385,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after buying an additional 272,178 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,320,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 622,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

