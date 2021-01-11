Digitalcoin Price Down 28.2% Over Last Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 51.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $49,235.85 and approximately $6.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,435.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,016.64 or 0.03040566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.20 or 0.00386397 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.39 or 0.01350024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.83 or 0.00573709 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $155.55 or 0.00465231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.74 or 0.00259407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020551 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,813,511 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

