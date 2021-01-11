DigitalNote Price Tops $0.0010 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $57,452.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.00474073 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000512 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000215 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,094,730,885 coins and its circulating supply is 4,917,888,981 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

