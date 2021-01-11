Discovery (DISCK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCK) in the last few weeks:

1/9/2021 – Discovery was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/6/2021 – Discovery was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/31/2020 – Discovery was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – Discovery was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2020 – Discovery was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/1/2020 – Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,706,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,323. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $30.74.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 570.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

