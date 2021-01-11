Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 4,094 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $125.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.55. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $125.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

