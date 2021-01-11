Diversified Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5,724.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 25,015 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 40.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 75.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 56.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH opened at $80.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.43. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

