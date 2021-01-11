Diversified Trust Co Grows Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Insperity were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Insperity by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the second quarter valued at $554,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 449.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,359,000 after buying an additional 2,076,922 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity in the second quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 56.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $84.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $95.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

NSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $358,739.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,795 shares of company stock worth $4,933,260. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

