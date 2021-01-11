Diversified Trust Co Has $451,000 Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 928,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after buying an additional 168,410 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 368,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,015,000 after buying an additional 16,822 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 341,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,463,000 after purchasing an additional 84,390 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 257,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 68,270 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total transaction of $424,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,922.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $1,275,360.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,093. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $154.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.57 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.62. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $189.16.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $252.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 207.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.