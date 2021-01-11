Diversified Trust Co Has $554,000 Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $85.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.90.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

