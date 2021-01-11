Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,733 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,142,928 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $54,966,000 after acquiring an additional 259,070 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,628,737 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,064,000 after buying an additional 358,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,717 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,558,000 after buying an additional 148,058 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 796,664 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $20,435,000 after buying an additional 47,736 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,060 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after buying an additional 145,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPX opened at $38.43 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.81.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,847.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

