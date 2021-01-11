Diversified Trust Co Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,757 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,701,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,204,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $856,596,000 after purchasing an additional 619,466 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 19,504,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $711,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,238,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $473,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369,305 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,854,702.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,260. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $53.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.