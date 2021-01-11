DMarket (DMT) Price Down 5.4% This Week

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One DMarket token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DMarket has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $10.05 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00042543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00035493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00321080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,225.75 or 0.03767922 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About DMarket

DMT is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.