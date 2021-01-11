Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Raised by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 50,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.71.

NYSE DG traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $216.14. 59,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.83 and its 200 day moving average is $204.57. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

