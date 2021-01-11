Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 13,077 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,182,814.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,570,363.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EW stock opened at $90.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.54, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,455,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,612,000 after buying an additional 946,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after buying an additional 6,095,867 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 196.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 332,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,977,000 after buying an additional 220,429 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 116.9% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

