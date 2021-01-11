Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 164 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 24,536 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,503,398 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $503,176,000 after purchasing an additional 556,192 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 72.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,151 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $91,221,000 after purchasing an additional 430,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 42,345 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $111.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,180. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $115.14. The stock has a market cap of $197.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

