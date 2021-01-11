Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $70.42. 12,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average of $67.86. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The firm has a market cap of $165.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.