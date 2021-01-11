Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 371,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 2.6% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $43,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 215.0% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

MDT stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.79. 59,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,380. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

