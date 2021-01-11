Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $6.86 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Comcast by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 40,818 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,795 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 197,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 58,146 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 43,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.92. The stock had a trading volume of 372,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,016,080. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

