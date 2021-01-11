Donaldson Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,331 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $15,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,710,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,873,000 after buying an additional 785,573 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,046.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 229,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 209,358 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 144,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 52,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 110,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,080. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.6523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.00%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.81.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

