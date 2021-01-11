Donaldson Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 279,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,936,000 after buying an additional 97,940 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,100,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $692,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $255.09. The stock had a trading volume of 26,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,120. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.64. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $257.12.

About Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.