Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 5,661 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,715 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.3% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $73,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,067,428,000 after acquiring an additional 798,604 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,086,575 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $628,149,000 after acquiring an additional 211,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,260 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $218.15. 600,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,601,857. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

