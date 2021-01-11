Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 956 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.36. 32,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,160. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.36.

