Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DGICA. ValuEngine cut shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

NASDAQ:DGICA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.17. 31,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Donegal Group has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $16.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $193.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.80 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,068 shares in the company, valued at $114,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon Marshall Mahan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $115,920.00. Insiders sold 104,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,905 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Donegal Group by 54.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Donegal Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Donegal Group by 132.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Donegal Group by 604.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 82,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Donegal Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donegal Group (DGICA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.