DSLA Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $308,696.00 (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $308,696.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DSLA Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00041715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00039086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.00330113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.97 or 0.03988459 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Token Profile

DSLA is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,226,597,545 tokens. The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com.

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

