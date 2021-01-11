DubaiCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,376.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0958 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $408,445.24 and $1,376.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 37.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00016629 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008352 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003665 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

