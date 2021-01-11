Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.42.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.34. 38,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,140. The company has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.22.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

