Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DLTH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Duluth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Duluth from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.61 million, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.84. Duluth has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Duluth by 343.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Duluth by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

