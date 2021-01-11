Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Dundee Securities

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Dundee Securities from $14.50 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Dundee Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 108.91% from the company’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPMLF traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 21,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,240. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 24.70%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.