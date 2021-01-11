Dune Network (DUN) One Day Volume Tops $1,174.00

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Dune Network has a market cap of $2.59 million and $1,174.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dune Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dune Network has traded 49.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00023503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00108253 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00065686 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00254502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00061156 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,816.76 or 0.84726984 BTC.

Dune Network Profile

Dune Network’s total supply is 451,346,839 coins and its circulating supply is 353,598,594 coins. The official message board for Dune Network is medium.com/dune-network. Dune Network’s official website is dune.network.

Dune Network Coin Trading

Dune Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dune Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dune Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dune Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

