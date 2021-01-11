DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens started coverage on DXP Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered DXP Enterprises from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXP Enterprises currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

DXPE stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $455.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 2.86.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.39. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $220.19 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 37.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 295.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 133,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

