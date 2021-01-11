E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Raised to Buy at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EONGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E.On from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded E.On from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut E.On from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that E.On will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

