Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) SVP William R. Devlin Sells 11,947 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) SVP William R. Devlin sold 11,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $1,308,793.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,418.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $113.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.06 and a 200-day moving average of $86.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $113.33.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

