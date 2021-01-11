Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

DEA has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Easterly Government Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 157.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $140,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $713,688 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 124,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,558,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 514,953 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

