Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus upped their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton stock opened at $126.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.88. Eaton has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.