EBCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $961,305.25 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $961,305.25 and $4.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EBCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00042119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00035585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00321856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,142.50 or 0.03614475 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00014520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

