eBitcoin Trading Down 84.6% Over Last Week (EBTC)

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, eBitcoin has traded 84.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eBitcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0534 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $7.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00040558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00035491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.39 or 0.03924023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.13 or 0.00316589 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

eBitcoin Profile

eBitcoin is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. The official website for eBitcoin is ebitcoin.org. The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for eBitcoin is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation.

Buying and Selling eBitcoin

eBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

