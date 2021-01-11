Edgeless (EDG) Reaches Market Cap of $504,667.64

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgeless has a market cap of $504,667.64 and approximately $3,103.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Edgeless has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00041543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00037488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.41 or 0.00325239 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.93 or 0.03944091 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.