Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) (LON:EWI) Hits New 52-Week High at $384.50

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) (LON:EWI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 384.50 ($5.02) and last traded at GBX 378.83 ($4.95), with a volume of 249860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 379.50 ($4.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 343.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 297.80.

In related news, insider Mungo Wilson acquired 34,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £126,699.84 ($165,534.15).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) Company Profile (LON:EWI)

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

