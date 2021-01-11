EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

EDRVF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

OTCMKTS EDRVF traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.71. The company had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $29.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.