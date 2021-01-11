Egretia (EGT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $731,413.00

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Egretia token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Egretia has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $731,413.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Egretia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00042119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00035585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00321856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,142.50 or 0.03614475 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00014520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Egretia Profile

EGT is a token. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.