Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) Shares Gap Up to $4.45

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $5.00. Electro-Sensors shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 4,963 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.

Get Electro-Sensors alerts:

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electro-Sensors stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.29% of Electro-Sensors at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE)

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems, which regulate the speed of related machines in production processes.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Electro-Sensors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro-Sensors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.