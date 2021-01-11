Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EKTAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elekta AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.85. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.