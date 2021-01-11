Ellaism (ELLA) Price Tops $0.0052

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $209,731.74 and $32.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ellaism has traded down 47.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,061.64 or 0.03085651 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00020184 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 73.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 40,690,269 coins and its circulating supply is 40,638,938 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

