Emercoin (EMC) Price Reaches $0.0580 on Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $32,823.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WinCash (WCC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00039776 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00040272 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,787,680 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

