Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Increased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 321,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $25,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Security Asset Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.07.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.34. The stock had a trading volume of 58,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,700. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.03. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $83.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

