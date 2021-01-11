Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.80.

ENBL opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01. Enable Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.54 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENBL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 103.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 100,905 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 103.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 728,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 370,699 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 2,551.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 134,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 129,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 227.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 807,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 560,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

