Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $273,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

ENTA stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.18. 2,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,460. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.53. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $61.21.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

