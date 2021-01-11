Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 0.8% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 33.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $845,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220,481 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $789,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $630,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,599 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 70.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,530,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,848,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,499,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,883,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.6523 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 123.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.81.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.