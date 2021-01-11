Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €12.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €12.50 ($14.71) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENEL. Bank of America set a €10.80 ($12.71) price target on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €9.37 ($11.02).

Enel SpA has a 52 week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 52 week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

